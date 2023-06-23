Local Weather

Friday, June 23, 2023
Discussion:

Showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will have heavy rainfall. This may lead to localized flooding. Localized flooding and severe storms are possible again on Monday. A frontal system across the piedmont will shift east today while upper low moves toward the Great Lakes and northern Mid-Atlantic tonight. There will be another disturbance moving across Saturday then dry Sunday as high pressure works in. Another storm system will arrive Monday from the west.

Local forecast:

Today

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

