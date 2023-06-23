Obituaries

Mary Ruth Hungate Barton, 88, of Bassett, died Monday. Visitation will be Friday at 10 a.m. and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The burial will follow at Topeco Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Gary Eugene Huffman, 63, of Bassett died Wednesday. Services will be scheduled at a later time. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Johnny Kent Kendrick, 61, died June 16. Visitation will be Saturday at 1 p.m. and the funeral will be at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service.

Roger Dale Lemon, 71, died Monday. The funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Ronnie Lee Riddle, 63, of Ridgeway, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Aaron W. Robertson, 89, of Bassett, died Thursday. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Delois Stockton, 81, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. A visitation will be held Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m. The funeral will be at noon at Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. The burial will follow at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church. A public viewing will be held Monday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Lloyd Sillivan, 94, of Fieldale, died Thursday. Collins Funeral Services is in charge.

Brenda Waller Wood 76, of Bassett died Wednesday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.