Friday, June 23, 2023
Paramount+ cancels 4 series, including ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

Paramount+ canceled four of its original series on Friday, June 23.

The affected shows are Grease: Rise of the Pink LadiesStar Trek: ProdigyQueen of the Universe and The Game, Variety reports.

The streamer also announced plans to pull all four of those shows off its service in the coming days in a decision that an insider says is data driven.

“The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink LadiesStar Trek: ProdigyQueen of the Universe, and The Game have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service,” a spokesperson for Paramount+ said. “We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”

Grease: Rise of the Pink LadiesStar Trek: Prodigy and The Game will be free to shop to other outlets, which means they could land at a different streaming service after this cancellation and removal from Paramount+.

Queen of the Universe debuted its last episodes on Thursday, June 22. The series will be removed from Paramount+ on June 30.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

