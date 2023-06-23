HomeNewsLocalPSA financially sound Local PSA financially sound By WHEE Staff June 23, 2023 0 3 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Henry County PSA gets high marks for financesThe PSA’s adopted budget for fiscal year 2023 exceeded the prior year’s direct operating expenses by 5.7% and the PSA exceeded the minimum replacement reserve fund by nearly $200,000. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleDoctors face tough decision to leave states with abortion bansNext articleKaine addresses teacher shortage WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Murder in Danville June 23, 2023 Local Drug arrests in Rockingham June 23, 2023 Local Kaine addresses teacher shortage June 23, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Obituaries June 23, 2023 Local scoreboard June 23, 2023 Local Weather June 23, 2023 Local news June 23, 2023 Load more Recent Comments