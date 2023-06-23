Friday, June 23, 2023
PSA financially sound

By WHEE Staff
Henry County PSA gets high marks for finances
The PSA’s adopted budget for fiscal year 2023 exceeded the prior year’s direct operating expenses by 5.7% and the PSA exceeded the minimum replacement reserve fund by nearly $200,000.
