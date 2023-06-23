Friday, June 23, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
32767

Local sports

The Mustangs were rained out for the fifth game in a row last night. Martinsville remains at 3-7, 5.5 games out of first and in last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League. Martinsville is scheduled to play a doubleheader in Boone today against the Bigfoots with the first game starting at 4 p.m. 

Washington Nationals

The Nats lost to the Diamondbacks yesterday 5-3, falling to 28-46 on the season, last in the National League East and 20 games out of first. Washington plays at San Diego tonight at 9:40 p.m. 

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
Local Weather
Next article
Obituaries
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local Weather

Dailies

Local news

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE