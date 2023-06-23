Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Mustangs were rained out for the fifth game in a row last night. Martinsville remains at 3-7, 5.5 games out of first and in last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League. Martinsville is scheduled to play a doubleheader in Boone today against the Bigfoots with the first game starting at 4 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Nats lost to the Diamondbacks yesterday 5-3, falling to 28-46 on the season, last in the National League East and 20 games out of first. Washington plays at San Diego tonight at 9:40 p.m.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)