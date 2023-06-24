HomeNewsLocalBody found in Collinsville Local Body found in Collinsville By WHEE Staff June 24, 2023 0 14 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Human remains found in crawl space of Henry County homeDeputies found the remains inside an exterior-covered crawl space entry. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleWater quality improving at Smith Mountain LakeNext articleLocal news WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Water quality improving at Smith Mountain Lake June 24, 2023 Local Murder in Danville June 23, 2023 Local Drug arrests in Rockingham June 23, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Community Calendar June 24, 2023 Obituaries June 24, 2023 Local scoreboard June 24, 2023 Local Weather June 24, 2023 Load more Recent Comments