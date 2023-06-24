Community Calendar

Monday, June 26

Blood Drive at the Historic Henry County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, June 27

Community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starline Avenue Baptist Church.

Wednesday, June 28

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Saturday, July 1

Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.

SPCA Wellness Clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Axton Community July 4th Celebration: 4-8 p.m., at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Axton.

Monday, July 3

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park form 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Wednesday, July 5

Farmers Market uptown open from 7 a.m. until noon.

SPCA Wellness Clinic from 12-3 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Friday, July 7

Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. on the plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Saturday, July 8

Farmers Market uptown open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Monday, July 10

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Wednesday, July 12

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Friday, July 14

Franks and Dranks, 6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts with music by Jake Earles.

Music Night at Spencer Penn Centre at 6:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., $5 admission with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee.

Saturday, July 15

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Monday, July 17

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, July 18

Bassett Historical Center presents the Life of Patrick Henry at 10:30 a.m. with Bill Moorefield.

Wednesday, July 19

Uptown Farmers Market, 7 a.m. -noon. Call 276-632-5688 for more information.

Friday, July 21

Dino Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History

Saturday, July 22

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Dino Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.