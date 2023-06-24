Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A body found in a Collinsville home Friday has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Friday afternoon Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were called about possible human remains in the crawl space area of a home on John Redd Blvd. Deputies found the remains inside an exterior-covered crawl space entry. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

An algae bloom update from Smith Mountain Lake Association says toxin levels have dropped. Last week, the Virginia Dept. of Environmental Quality collected water samples at nine locations in Smith Mountain Lake. Three of the samples were collected from original bloom sites, two of which still contain unsafe bacteria levels. Of the remaining six samples, only two sample sites contain unsafe levels. None of the sites currently contain toxins. One more sampling event must occur before the advisory can be lifted. The DEQ is scheduled to return Monday.

The Danville Police Department has made an arrest following a Thursday homicide. 35-year-old Demetrius Agee Townes was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following the homicide. Townes was charged after officers found Joe Arnold Martin, 43, suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 1600 block of Washington Street. Martin was pronounced dead after being transported to SOVAH Health. At this time, no other suspects are being sought. This is the fifth homicide of 2023 in Danville. Arrests have been made in all five homicides.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men on gun and drug charges. As part of a narcotics-related investigation, Rockingham County Vice Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant at 391 Cannon Rd. in Ruffin on Friday, June 16. A search of the property resulted in the seizure of large amounts of cocaine and marijuana, money, drug paraphernalia, and five firearms (one of which was reported stolen in 2013 from Rockingham County). Arrested was Michael King, 40, of Ruffin. King was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. Junious Alphonza Blackwell, 37, of Ruffin, was also arrested and jailed under a $750,000 bond.