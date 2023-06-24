Local Weather

Discussion:

After hard rains prevailed for most of the week, localized flooding and strong to severe storms are possible again on Monday. The National Weather Service says lingering moisture will fuel widely scattered showers and a few thundershowers across the area this weekend mainly confined to the afternoon and evening hours. Another storm system will arrive Monday from the northwest providing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. We should also expect warming temperatures over the next few days.

Local forecast:

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 86. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.