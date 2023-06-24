Obituaries

Saturday, June 24, 2023
Johnny Kent Kendrick, 61, died June 16. Visitation will be Saturday at 1 p.m. and the funeral will be at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service.

Ronnie Lee Riddle, 63, of Ridgeway, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Aaron W. Robertson, 89, of Bassett, died Thursday. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Delois Stockton, 81, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. A visitation will be held Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m. The funeral will be at noon at Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. The burial will follow at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church. A public viewing will be held Monday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Lloyd Sillivan, 94, of Fieldale, died Thursday. Collins Funeral Services is in charge.

Billy Via Stone, 87, of Patrick Springs, died Thursday. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Nancy June Thomas, 73, of Chatmoss, died Thursday. McKee Funeral Home is in charge.

Virginia Wimbush, 72, of Bassett, died Friday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Brenda A. Waller Wood 76, of Bassett died Wednesday. The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive friends Monday, at Bassett Funeral Service from 6-8 p.m.

