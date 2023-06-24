Saturday, June 24, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
32824

Local sports

The Mustangs unloaded on Boone last night taking a 10-2 win over the Bigfoots. Martinsville improves to 4-7 on the season, but remains in last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League, five games out of first. The Mustangs host Asheboro at Hooker Field tonight for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Nats lost to the Padres yesterday 13-3, falling to 28-47 on the season, last in the National League East and 20 games out of first. Washington plays at San Diego tonight at 8:40 p.m.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
Local Weather
Next article
Obituaries
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local Weather

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local Weather

Local news

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local Weather

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local Weather

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE