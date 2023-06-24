Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Mustangs unloaded on Boone last night taking a 10-2 win over the Bigfoots. Martinsville improves to 4-7 on the season, but remains in last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League, five games out of first. The Mustangs host Asheboro at Hooker Field tonight for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Nats lost to the Padres yesterday 13-3, falling to 28-47 on the season, last in the National League East and 20 games out of first. Washington plays at San Diego tonight at 8:40 p.m.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)