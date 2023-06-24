Saturday, June 24, 2023
HomeNewsNationalTrain derails into Yellowstone River after bridge collapse
National

Train derails into Yellowstone River after bridge collapse

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
17
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks – Region 5

(COLUMBUS, Mont.) — A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed, sending portions of a freight train that was traveling over it into the water below, state officials said.

Multiple tanker cars were damaged and are leaking petroleum products near the Yellowstone River, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The derailment into the Yellowstone River near Twin Bridges Road between Reed Point and Columbus has led to the closure of parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Saturday.

State officials are advising the public to avoid parts of the Yellowstone River due to “potential contaminants.”

There is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
At least two wounded at Scene75 Entertainment Center shooting, officials say
Next article
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Moscow suspends all outdoor events amid Wagner advance
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE