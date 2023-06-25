Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A body was discovered in the crawl space of a Collinsville home on Friday. The 911 Communications Center received a call of possible human remains inside an exterior-covered crawl space entry at a home on John Redd Boulevard. Deputies responded, located the body, and made arrangements for it to be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Police would not speculate if the body found could be that of Austin Mabry of Martinsville, who has been missing since May 25.

A Ford recall is under scrutiny from federal regulators. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen:

It may cost you… if conservatives in Congress succeed in countering China, which is America’s leading economic adversary. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen:

Mid-summer treats for bargain hunters online and in stores. ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has been scouting out the best deals so you can plan ahead….