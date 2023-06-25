Sunday, June 25, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal news
Dailies

Local news

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
736

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A body was discovered in the crawl space of a Collinsville home on Friday. The 911 Communications Center received a call of possible human remains inside an exterior-covered crawl space entry at a home on John Redd Boulevard. Deputies responded, located the body, and made arrangements for it to be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Police would not speculate if the body found could be that of Austin Mabry of Martinsville, who has been missing since May 25.

A Ford recall is under scrutiny from federal regulators. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen:

It may cost you… if conservatives in Congress succeed in countering China, which is America’s leading economic adversary. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen:

Mid-summer treats for bargain hunters online and in stores. ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has been scouting out the best deals so you can plan ahead….

Previous article
A most puzzling circumstance
Next article
Local Weather
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local scoreboard

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

Local Weather

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE