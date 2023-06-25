Local Weather

Discussion:

There is a significant threat of organized severe thunderstorms for Monday afternoon and evening across the Piedmont. Damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. Prolonged rounds of heavy rain are also possible, which may result in flash flooding. Weak upper level ridging across the central Appalachians will make for only widely scattered convection today. However, a another strong low pressure system will bring a chance of strong to severe storms producing damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes for Monday, particularly across the Piedmont. Weather for the remainder of the coming workweek will be less active, with any showers and storms driven by daytime heating, and remaining generally disorganized.

Local forecast:

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. High near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Low around 63. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.