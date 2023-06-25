Obituaries

Delois Stockton, 81, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. A visitation will be held Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m. The funeral will be at noon at Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. The burial will follow at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church. A public viewing will be held Monday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Virginia Wimbush, 72, of Bassett, died Friday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Brenda A. Waller Wood 76, of Bassett died Wednesday. The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive friends Monday, at Bassett Funeral Service from 6-8 p.m.