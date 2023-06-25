Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Mustangs split a doubleheader with Asheboro Saturday dropping the first game 3-1 and winning the nightcap 8-2. Martinsville is 5-8 on the season, fifth in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League, 5.5 games out of first. The Mustangs travel to Boone today to take on the Bigfoots in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Padres yesterday 2-0, improving to 29-47 on the season. They are last in the National League East and 20 games out of first. Washington plays at San Diego tonight at 8:40 p.m. The Nats play the Padres this afternoon at 4:10 p.m. Hear it on WHEE.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)