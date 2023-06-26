Monday, June 26, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentKourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker reveal sex of new baby with literal...
Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker reveal sex of new baby with literal drum roll

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed the sex of their first baby together with a literal drum roll.

Kardashian has shared a video on her Instagram showing her and the Blink-182 drummer sitting by his drum kit. After a brief back-and-forth about the presence of a “pyro guy,” Barker started rolling on the snare, leading up to an explosion of blue confetti.

Naturally, people in the comments are suggesting the couple name the baby boy Kravis.

Kardashian revealed that she was expecting during a Blink-182 show earlier in June by holding up a sign reading “Travis I’m pregnant,” a reference to a moment from the band’s classic “All the Small Things” video.

Both Kardashian and Barker each have three children from previous relationships.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Tom Holland addresses his “horribly reviewed” Apple TV+ series ‘The Crowded Room’
Next article
Ryan Reynolds and Michael B. Jordan buy into Formula One racing team
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE