Chris Noth denies he was “iced out” by ‘Sex and the City’ co-stars following sex assault accusations

RCF/MEGA/GC Images

Former Law and Order star Chris Noth took to Instagram to address a story claiming he’s been “iced out” by his former Sex and the City colleagues.

The New York Post ran with a Radar Online story that claimed Noth “has been persona non grata” with Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast after he was accused in 2021 of sexual assault by two women.

“He’s not invited to their parties. He doesn’t get greeting cards or happy birthday texts,” Radar said, quoting a source. “He wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold.”

Noth replied on Insta to the Post‘s boosting of the story, noting, “I usually don’t respond to this kind of thing, And I do know that people like drama and gossip…but this article by [Post reporter] Samantha Ibrahim is absolute nonsense. Just thought you’d like to know.”

Noth was never charged for the accusations, which reportedly took place in 2004 and 2015. In a statement, he called them “categorically false” and maintained “the encounters were consensual.”

Noth was, however, dismissed from The Equalizer, and his agency let him go in the wake of the headlines. Although his character had been killed off And Just Like That… prior to the accusations, a plan to have him reappear in the second season was also reportedly scrapped.

At the time, SJP and her co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon co-signed a statement on Instagram Stories noting in part, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences…”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.