Tuesday, June 27, 2023
‘The Bear’ becomes FX’s most-watched Hulu debut

By WHEE Staff
Folks were very hungry for a return of The Bear.

The FX series, starring Jeremy Allen White in his Golden Globe-winning turn as chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, has become the network’s most-watched Hulu debut.

The first four days of the show’s streaming on Hulu saw a 70% audience increase over season 1, according to the network.

This season, which centers on Carmy and company’s struggles to craft a fine dining restaurant from the moldy bones of his late brother’s old eatery, has earned a Certified Fresh 100% average score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with an Audience Score of 91%.

All 10 episodes of the second season — as well as the entire acclaimed first season — are now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

