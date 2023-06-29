Two students and a professor stabbed during gender issues class: Police

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(WATERLOO, Ontario) — Two students and a university professor have been stabbed during a class on gender issues, police said.

The incident occurred at the University of Waterloo in Canada — located approximately 70 miles west of Toronto — when authorities from the Waterloo Regional Police Service were called at 3:35 p.m. to a “report of a stabbing inside a classroom at Hagey Hall,” police said in a statement detailing the attack.

“Through investigation, it was determined that three victims were injured as a result of the incident,” authorities said. “Two females and one male were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

It is unclear if the assailant knew the professor or students or what his motive was for the attack, but police said that officers quickly responded to the incident and one male was taken into police custody.

Authorities did not say how many students were in the classroom at the time of the stabbing but said there was no further threat to public safety after the suspect was arrested.

Classes that were scheduled to take place later on Wednesday were cancelled as police investigated the stabbing, according to the university.

“Waterloo Regional Police Service have now cleared Hagey Hall,” the University of Waterloo said in a tweet late Wednesday. “Hagey Hall remains closed until tomorrow morning while police continue their investigation. There continues to be no further threat to our campus community.”

“Activities and classes in Hagey Hall will resume as scheduled” on Thursday, the university confirmed on their website.

The investigation is ongoing by Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit and Forensics Identification Unit and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.