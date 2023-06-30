Friday, June 30, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentAlan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Entertainment

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
13
John Shearer/Getty Images

Alan Arkin, who appeared in dozens of films and TV shows over a career that spanned seven decades, has died, according to the Associated Press. He was 89.

A veteran of stage and screen, Arkin earned four Academy Award nominations and an Oscar in 2007 for Little Miss Sunshine; he recently earned a pair of Emmy nominations for his work in Netflix’s comedy series The Kominsky Method.

His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father’s death through the actor’s publicist on Friday, June 30. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” they said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Parents warned to stop using infant loungers sold exclusively on Amazon
Next article
FBI Director Wray interviewed in lawsuit over FBI agent’s firing; Trump could be next
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE