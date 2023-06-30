Friday, June 30, 2023
Entertainment

Freeform cancels ‘Single Drunk Female’ and ‘The Watchful Eye’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Sofia Black-D’Elia — Freeform/Koury Angelo

Freeform has canceled its dramedy Single Drunk Female after two seasons and will not be renewing its thriller show The Watchful Eye, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The former show, which got back underway for its sophomore frame in April, follows Sofia Black-D’Elia‘s alcoholic Samantha Fink, who is forced to move back in with her overbearing mother, Ally Sheedy‘s Carol.

The Watchful Eye starred Mariel Molino as a young woman who quickly learns that being a nanny for a mysterious, wealthy New York City family might have been a mistake.

Freeform is a subsidiary of Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
