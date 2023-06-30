Friday, June 30, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' snags solid preview treasure
Entertainment

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ snags solid preview treasure

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Lucasfilm

Indy swung back into theaters in previews Thursday evening, June 29, and his final cinematic adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, snagged some box office gold.

The movie from director James Mangold and, of course, starring Harrison Ford earned a reported $7.2 million, around the higher end of estimates, according to Deadline; a take of anywhere from $6.6 million to $7.5 million was predicted.

The trade also points out that the sneaks were better than those for action pictures with older leading men, with Daniel Craig being 53 when 2021’s No Time To Die opened with $6.3 million in previews, and Tom Cruise‘s $6 million haul from Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s soft open in 2018, when Cruise was 55 years old.

For the record, Dial of Destiny‘s leading man Ford turns 81 on July 13.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was produced by Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of ABC News’ parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
FBI Director Wray interviewed in lawsuit over FBI agent’s firing; Trump could be next
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE