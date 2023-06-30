Friday, June 30, 2023
Politics

Supreme Court rules for website designer in case involving free speech, LGBTQ+ protections

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Friday ruled for an evangelical Christian website designer in a case involving whether creative businesses can refuse to serve LGBTQ+ customers because of First Amendment free speech rights.

In a 6-3 decision for the conservative majority written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court said wedding websites are a form of speech and Colorado and its anti-discrimination law cannot force a designer to express something she does not wish to express.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent read from the bench, said this is the first time in history the court has granted a business open to the public a right to refuse service to members of a protected class.

Story developing…

