Friday, June 30, 2023
Supreme Court strikes down Biden student loan debt forgiveness program

joe daniel price/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Friday struck down the Biden administration program to forgive student debt for more than 43 million American borrowers at a cost of $400 billion.

The vote was 6-3, with conservative justices in the majority in an opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Six GOP-led states had challenged the program as executive power overreach. The administration had argued it was supported by emergency powers Congress had passed under COVID relief legislation.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

