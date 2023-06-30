Friday, June 30, 2023
UC Berkeley graduate student Gabriel Trujillo killed while doing field research in Mexico, officials say

©fitopardo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A University of California, Berkeley graduate student was killed in Mexico, ABC News has learned.

Gabriel Trujillo, a botanist who was a fourth-year Ph.D. student in the Department of Integrative Biology, was killed in the Mexican state of Sonora last week while doing field research, according to a statement from UC Berkeley obtained by San Francisco ABC station KGO on Friday.

The university, located in Northern California, said it received confirmation of Trujillo’s death on June 23.

“Local police authorities are investigating,” UC Berkeley said in the statement. “This is heartbreaking news and campus officials have reached out to his family to offer support and assistance.”

Sonora is located in northwestern Mexico, sharing the U.S.-Mexico border primarily with Arizona.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

