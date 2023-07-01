Community Calendar

Saturday, July 1

Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.

SPCA Wellness Clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring lap-sized hand-craft; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; $5; register at Piedmont Arts.

Axton Community July 4th Celebration: 4-8 p.m., at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Axton.

Monday, July 3

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, July 4

Grand Fireworks Show and Pool Party Celebration: Pool party at Dehart Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., $5 admission for everyone. Pool games, DJ Kyle Martin, and vendors. Grand Fireworks Show at 9:30 p.m., 212 Johnson Street, Stuart.

Wednesday, July 5

Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

SPCA Wellness Clinic from 12-3 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Friday, July 7

Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. on the plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Saturday, July 8

Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Monday, July 10

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Wednesday, July 12

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Thursday, July 13

Henry County School Board: 9 a.m.; Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building; regular meeting followed by a closed session.

Friday, July 14

Franks and Dranks, 6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts with music by Jake Earles.

Music Night at Spencer Penn Centre at 6:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., $5 admission with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. music and games, 8:55 p.m. “DC League of Super-Pets.” Free admission, Jack Dalton Park. Drinks, candy, and snacks are available for purchase.

Saturday, July 15

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

40th Kibler Valley River Run: Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., $25 per person, Kibler Valley Road, Ararat. Call 276-694-7190 for more information.

Monday, July 17

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, July 18

Bassett Historical Center presents the Life of Patrick Henry at 10:30 a.m. with Bill Moorefield.

Wednesday, July 19

Uptown Farmers Market, 7 a.m. -noon. Call 276-632-5688 for more information.

Friday, July 21

Dino Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History

Saturday, July 22

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Dino Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Monday, July 24

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, picnic shelters 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

Wednesday, July 26

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Friday, July 28

The Friends of the Library book sale: 2-5 p.m.; are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville.

Saturday, July 29

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

The Friends of the Library book sale: 9:30-2 p.m., in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; open to the public.

Monday, July 31

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.