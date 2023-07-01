Community Calendar

Saturday, July 1
Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.
SPCA Wellness Clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.
Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring lap-sized hand-craft; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; $5; register at Piedmont Arts.
Axton Community July 4th Celebration: 4-8 p.m., at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Axton.
Monday, July 3
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Tuesday, July 4
Grand Fireworks Show and Pool Party Celebration: Pool party at Dehart Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., $5 admission for everyone. Pool games, DJ Kyle Martin, and vendors. Grand Fireworks Show at 9:30 p.m., 212 Johnson Street, Stuart.
Wednesday, July 5
Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.
SPCA Wellness Clinic from 12-3 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.
Friday, July 7
Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. on the plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.
Saturday, July 8
Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.
Monday, July 10
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Wednesday, July 12
Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.
Thursday, July 13
Henry County School Board: 9 a.m.; Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building; regular meeting followed by a closed session.
Friday, July 14
Franks and Dranks, 6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts with music by Jake Earles.
Music Night at Spencer Penn Centre at 6:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., $5 admission with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee.
Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. music and games, 8:55 p.m. “DC League of Super-Pets.” Free admission, Jack Dalton Park. Drinks, candy, and snacks are available for purchase.
Saturday, July 15
Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.
40th Kibler Valley River Run: Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., $25 per person, Kibler Valley Road, Ararat. Call 276-694-7190 for more information.
Monday, July 17
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Tuesday, July 18
Bassett Historical Center presents the Life of Patrick Henry at 10:30 a.m. with Bill Moorefield.
Wednesday, July 19
Uptown Farmers Market, 7 a.m. -noon. Call 276-632-5688 for more information.
Friday, July 21
Dino Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History
Saturday, July 22
Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.
Dino Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Monday, July 24
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, picnic shelters 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
Wednesday, July 26
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Friday, July 28
The Friends of the Library book sale: 2-5 p.m.; are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville.
Saturday, July 29
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
The Friends of the Library book sale: 9:30-2 p.m., in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; open to the public.
Monday, July 31
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.