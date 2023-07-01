HomeNewsLocalLike the workers in the vineyard Local Like the workers in the vineyard By WHEE Staff July 1, 2023 0 6 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Wyatt: Like the workers in the vineyardThe concept of merit pay and compression and cost of living increases is so foreign to me, it’s staggering to watch a room of people talk as if this is Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleDeputy saves childNext articleFieldale is back WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local YMCA plans new $28M facility July 1, 2023 Local Fieldale is back July 1, 2023 Local Deputy saves child July 1, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Obituaries July 1, 2023 Local news July 1, 2023 Local scoreboard July 1, 2023 Community Calendar July 1, 2023 Load more Recent Comments