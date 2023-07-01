Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The YMCA has announced plans to build a new $28 million facility at Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street and move from its $5 million facility on Starling Avenue. The plan to sell the old building and hope to be ready to move into the new one in three years. Fundraising efforts will be starting around the first of the year.

An off-duty Patrick County Sheriff’s deputy vacationing in Williamstown, Kentucky with his family, helped save a child’s life. Sheriff Dan Smith said that Deputy Jesse Pickeral was in a hotel pool with his family when he noticed a motionless child at the bottom of the pool. Pickeral recovered the child, found that he had no pulse, and performed CPR for several minutes until the child had a pulse again and began to breathe on his own. They say the child is expected to make a full recovery.

The Axton Life Saving Crew Board of Directors announced on Wednesday that they will end emergency medical service operations. The board made the decision due to a persistent shortage of volunteers. The lack of volunteers caused the crew to be incapable of sustaining its emergency medical services. The Axton Life Saving Crew began operations in 1992 and served the Axton community, Henry County, and parts of Pittsylvania County.

Excitement is in the air over plans for a 4th of July parade in Fieldale. It begins at 4 p.m. on Marshall Way. Heading the parade will be a rocket built by welder Chris Lawless with his dog Savannah riding in the rocket seat. The celebration is as much about the revitalization of the community as it is about the holiday.