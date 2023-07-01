Local Weather

Discussion:
There is a slight risk of severe storms this afternoon, evening, and again on Sunday. Damaging winds, large hail, and localized flooding are possible. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will cross the Mid-Atlantic region today and Sunday with the potential for severe weather. A cold front will cross the Mid-Atlantic region on Monday. Temperatures will remain near normal through the 4th of July.
Local forecast:
Today
Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Low around 70. Light southwest wind. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
Isolated showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers between 2 am and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69. The southwest wind is around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 67. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Independence Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 60%.