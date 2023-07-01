Local Weather

Saturday, July 1, 2023
There is a slight risk of severe storms this afternoon, evening, and again on Sunday. Damaging winds, large hail, and localized flooding are possible. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will cross the Mid-Atlantic region today and Sunday with the potential for severe weather. A cold front will cross the Mid-Atlantic region on Monday. Temperatures will remain near normal through the 4th of July.

Local forecast:

Today

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Low around 70. Light southwest wind. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

Isolated showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers between 2 am and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69. The southwest wind is around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 67. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Independence Day

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

