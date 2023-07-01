Local scoreboard

Saturday, July 1, 2023
The Pilots beat the Mustangs last night 3-0. Martinsville plays the Chilli Peppers at home tonight at 7 p.m. The Mustangs are 9-11 on the season, fourth in the Coastal Plain League West Division. They are 4.5 games out of first.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Phillies yesterday 2-1 and have won their third game in a row. The Nats are 33-48 on the season, last in the National League East and 21 games out of first. The two teams play each other again this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Hear it on WHEE.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

