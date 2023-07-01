Saturday, July 1, 2023
HomeNewsLocalYMCA plans new $28M facility
Local

YMCA plans new $28M facility

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
YMCA to build new facility story
The Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA has announced plans to build a new $28 million facility in Martinsville.
Previous article
Fieldale is back
Next article
Local Weather
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Obituaries

Local news

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Obituaries

Local news

Local scoreboard

POPULAR POSTS

Obituaries

Local news

Local scoreboard

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE