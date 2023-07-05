Thursday, July 6, 2023
The Grinchy horror movie ‘The Mean One’ getting Video On Demand release on October 3

Getty Images

The Mean One, an R-rated look at The Grinch in the vein of the kids story-based slasher pic Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, has gotten a home video release date.

The movie was spawned from a trailer that had been viewed some 45 million times before getting a brief theatrical release in 2022. It centers on Cindy, who comes back to hunt the green guy who killed her mother and stole Christmas 20 years before.

Like Blood and Honey, the low-budget film was possible because the filmmakers cleverly skirt copyrighted characters; that said, The Mean One didn’t fare as well with audiences and critics as the former.

