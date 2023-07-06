Thursday, July 6, 2023
Entertainment

Bravo celebrating ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”s 20th birthday with marathon of original show

By WHEE Staff
Bravo

Bravo is helping blow out 20 candles for Queer Eye for the Straight Guy with an all-day marathon of the original Emmy-winning series.

From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 13, the network will unspool fan-favorite episodes from the entire run of the show that inspired its latest incarnation, Queer Eye, culminating with the re-airing of the original’s 10-year reunion special.

Airing on Bravo from 2003-2007, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy starred the original “Fab Five”: Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez, who doled out advice and dolled up straight dudes badly in need of a makeover.

In its announcement, the network celebrated the show that “pushed boundaries for diversity and representation in reality television,” noting, “its legacy left a lasting impression on the media landscape.”

The Emmy and GLAAD Media Award-winning series also let us all know what zhuzhing is.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

