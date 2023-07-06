Thursday, July 6, 2023
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1066

Friday, July 7

Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. on the plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Saturday, July 8

Bassett Ruritan Breakfast: 6 a.m.-10 a.m., Bassett Ruritan Club Building, Philpott Dam Road. Sausage, fried bologna, eggs, apples, gravy, biscuits, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. All you can eat for $8.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Monday, July 10

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., regular meeting, Patrick County Administration Building, Stuart.

Martinsville City Public Schools School Board: 6:30 p.m., regular meeting, 746 Indian Trail, Martinsville.

Wednesday, July 12

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Community meal: 5 to 6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. today to reserve a meal.

Thursday, July 13

Henry County School Board: 9 a.m.; Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building; regular meeting followed by a closed session.

Friday, July 14

Franks + Dranks: 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, music by Jake Earles; bring lawn chair or blanket for seating; in case of rain will be held at Piedmont Arts.

Music Night: 6:15 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.; Alumni Hall with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee; $5 at Spencer Penn Centre.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. music and games, 8:55 p.m. “DC League of Super Pets.” Free admission, Jack Dalton Park. Drinks, candy and snacks available for purchase.

Saturday, July 15

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

40th Kibler Valley River Run: Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., $25 per person, Kibler Valley Road, Ararat. Call 276-694-7190 for more information or email rogerngammons@gmail.com.

Elgin Reunion: 12 p.m., Fairystone Fire Station, Stuart. Potluck lunch.

Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., downtown Bassett. There will be a 50/50 drawing to benefit the Bassett Library Building Fund.

Sunday, July 16

Artists Festival: Applications are due by 5 p.m. today for Piedmont Arts’ inaugural Artists Festival that will take place in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on  Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Official rues and forms are available on the Events page at piedmontarts.org.

Monday, July 17

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Tuesday, July 18

Bassett Historical Center Presents The Life of Patrick Henry: 10:30 a.m., with Bill Moorefield, discussing the Life of Patrick Henry, Virginia’s first governor; in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting Room; free to public.

Wednesday, July 19

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Friday, July 21

Uptown TGIF: 7-10 p.m.; Bridge Street parking lot with music by Radio Revolver; gates open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. Event sponsor is the Martinsville-Henry County Rotary Club, concessions by Hugo’s Restaurant and Lawrence Distributing Company; title sponsor is Uptown Partnership in memory of Rob King.

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Saturday, July 22

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Monday, July 24

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Tuesday, July 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

Wednesday, July 26

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve a meal.

Friday, July 28

The Friends of the Library book sale: 2-5 p.m.; are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; Members only, can join at the door.

Saturday, July 29

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

The Friends of the Library book sale: 9:30-2 p.m., in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; open to the public.

Expressions Artwork Pick Up: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; artists with work on display in Expressions must be picked up on the designated date.

Monday, July 31

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m. in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Free to members, $5 for nonmembers. Sessions are self-guided and you bring your own supplies.

Friday, Aug. 4

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Previous article
Local Weather
Next article
Obituaries
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE