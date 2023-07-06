Thursday, July 6, 2023
HomeNewsLocalData shows payroll needs adjusting
Local

Data shows payroll needs adjusting

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Data shows compression among Henry County employees
The Henry County Board of Supervisors has already made it known its top concern this year is employee compensation and now the board has the data to address it.
Previous article
Axton fire results in fatality
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE