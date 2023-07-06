Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

One person was killed in a house fire in Henry County on Tuesday night. The Axton Fire Department responded to the call at 11:30 pm and found the house completely engulfed in flames and smoke when they arrived on scene. After arriving on scene, firefighters were notified by family members that someone was still inside. Firefighters tried to locate the man, but were unable to do so because of the intensity of the fire. The body was found after the fire was put out. The fire is believed to have started outside of the home and the cause is under investigation. The home was considered a total loss and the family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The countdown is on to keep U-P-S drivers behind the wheel and avoid a walkout of workers. ABC’s Rhiannon Ally tells us now United Parcel Service management is trying to deliver a deal that will keep the crew on the road:

When the lifeguard calls people in from the water, it’s best to listen. But as ABC’s Lionel Moise tells us, some people ignore the warnings – at risk of their own lives – or their children’s. Now, the authorities may be looking to take serious action.

A new study illustrates the importance of getting enough sleep. ABC’s Brian Clark has details.