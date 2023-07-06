Thursday, July 6, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal news
Dailies

Local news

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
882

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

One person was killed in a house fire in Henry County on Tuesday night. The Axton Fire Department responded to the call at 11:30 pm and found the house completely engulfed in flames and smoke when they arrived on scene. After arriving on scene, firefighters were notified by family members that someone was still inside. Firefighters tried to locate the man, but were unable to do so because of the intensity of the fire. The body was found after the fire was put out. The fire is believed to have started outside of the home and the cause is under investigation. The home was considered a total loss and the family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The countdown is on to keep U-P-S drivers behind the wheel and avoid a walkout of workers. ABC’s Rhiannon Ally tells us now United Parcel Service management is trying to deliver a deal that will keep the crew on the road:

When the lifeguard calls people in from the water, it’s best to listen. But as ABC’s Lionel Moise tells us, some people ignore the warnings – at risk of their own lives – or their children’s. Now, the authorities may be looking to take serious action.

A new study illustrates the importance of getting enough sleep. ABC’s Brian Clark has details.

Previous article
Local scoreboard
Next article
First Friday coming up
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE