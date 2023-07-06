Obituaries

Arthur Florence, 64, of Ridgeway, died Friday. The funeral will be Thursday, at 11:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Strickland Family Cemetery.

Dana Franklin Hairston, 85, of Martinsville, died July 2. Visitation will be Monday from noon to 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. A graveside service will be Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens.

Hilda Hairston of Bridgeport, Connecticut, formerly of Martinsville, died June 26. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, at Spencer Penn Center from noon to 4 p.m.

Judy Carol Amos Hodges, 67, of Ridgeway, died June 27. A memorial service will be Sunday, at 4 p.m. at Redemption Point Church, in Mayodan, North Carolina. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Curtis Hodnett, 79, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. The graveside service will be Friday, at 2 p.m. at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Oliver Randolph Ingram, 93, of Bassett, died Saturday. The visitation will be Thursday from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Aurora MacKenzie Malone, 16, Bassett, died June 26. A funeral will be held on Friday at Hairston Funeral Home at 11 a.m. The burial will be private. A public viewing will be held Thursday at the funeral home from 1-5 p.m.

Charles Manning, 84, of Bassett, died Saturday. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon followed by the funeral at noon on Thursday at Bassett Funeral Service. The burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.

Anthony Joseph Mullins, 59, of Patrick Springs, died Friday. The interment will be on Thursday, at the Mullins Family Cemetery in Castlewood.

Jeanette Newman, 100, of Martinsville, died June 30. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon with the funeral at noon on Friday at McKee Funeral Home. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park.