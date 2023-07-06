Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Mustangs play the Pilots tonight at War Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. The Mustangs are 0-1 in the second half and 9-13 overall. They finished fifth in the West Division in the first half, they are fifth overall and last in the second half.

Washington Nationals

The Reds beat the Nats yesterday 9-2. The Nats are 34-52 on the season, last in the National League East and 24 games out of first. The Nats and the Reds play the last of a four-game set today at 1:05 p.m. Hear it on WHEE.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)