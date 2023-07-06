Thursday, July 6, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
33328

Local sports

The Mustangs play the Pilots tonight at War Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. The Mustangs are 0-1 in the second half and 9-13 overall. They finished fifth in the West Division in the first half, they are fifth overall and last in the second half.  

Washington Nationals

The Reds beat the Nats yesterday 9-2. The Nats are 34-52 on the season, last in the National League East and 24 games out of first. The Nats and the Reds play the last of a four-game set today at 1:05 p.m. Hear it on WHEE.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
In Brief: ‘Stranger Things’ stage play drops teaser, and more
Next article
Local news
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE