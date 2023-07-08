Local Weather

Discussion:

A strong cold front will cross the forecast area on Sunday. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, and localized flooding. A stalled front over the area will be the focus for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, primarily east of Interstate 81 today. A stronger front is expected to cross the area from the west on Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms arriving late tonight or early Sunday morning for areas west of Interstate 81, before spreading east of the mountains during the day Sunday.

Local forecast:

This Afternoon

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

A slight chance of showers between 9am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.