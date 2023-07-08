HomeNewsLocalUse of force incident at jail under investigation Local Use of force incident at jail under investigation By WHEE Staff July 8, 2023 0 13 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Four deputies suspended after incident at Henry County JailFour Henry County Deputies have been suspended without pay after what Sheriff Wayne Davis described as a “concerning use of force incident” that occurred at the Henry County Adult Detention Center. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleWoman goes crazyNext articleLocal news WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Woman goes crazy July 8, 2023 Local Raja retires July 8, 2023 Local Nurse practitioner joins Sovah July 8, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Man charged with kidnapping, killing his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter July 8, 2023 6 dead after business jet crashes into field while approaching California airport July 8, 2023 UNC to offer free tuition to some students whose families make less than $80,000 a year July 8, 2023 Mega Millions jackpot approaches half a billion after no winner in Friday’s drawing July 8, 2023 Load more Recent Comments