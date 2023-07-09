Sunday, July 9, 2023
Arrest made hours after bank robbery

UPDATE: Arrests made in bank robbery
Two people have been arrested in connection with the Saturday afternoon robbery of the Woodforest National Bank in the Walmart in Martinsville.
