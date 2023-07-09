HomeNewsLocalArrest made hours after bank robbery Local Arrest made hours after bank robbery By WHEE Staff July 9, 2023 0 8 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp UPDATE: Arrests made in bank robberyTwo people have been arrested in connection with the Saturday afternoon robbery of the Woodforest National Bank in the Walmart in Martinsville. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleMan charged with kidnapping, killing his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Use of force incident at jail under investigation July 8, 2023 Local Woman goes crazy July 8, 2023 Local Raja retires July 8, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Man charged with kidnapping, killing his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter July 8, 2023 6 dead after business jet crashes into field while approaching California airport July 8, 2023 UNC to offer free tuition to some students whose families make less than $80,000 a year July 8, 2023 Mega Millions jackpot approaches half a billion after no winner in Friday’s drawing July 8, 2023 Load more Recent Comments