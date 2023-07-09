Community Calendar

MONDAY
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., regular meeting, Patrick County Administration Building, Stuart.
Martinsville City Public Schools School Board: 6:30 p.m., regular meeting, 746 Indian Trail, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Community meal: 5 to 6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. today to reserve a meal.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Henry County School Board: 9 a.m.; Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building; regular meeting followed by a closed session.
Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: 12 p.m., meeting at the Ridgeway Branch Library.
July Cookout: 6:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Club. This is for all club members and their families.
FRIDAY
Music Night: 6:15 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.; Alumni Hall with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee; $5 at Spencer Penn Centre.
Franks + Dranks: 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, music by Jake Earles; bring lawn chair or blanket for seating; in case of rain will be held at Piedmont Arts.
Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. music and games, 8:55 p.m. “DC League of Super Pets.” Free admission, Jack Dalton Park. Drinks, candy and snacks available for purchase.
SATURDAY
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.
40th Kibler Valley River Run: Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., $25 per person, Kibler Valley Road, Ararat. Call 276-694-7190 for more information or email rogerngammons@gmail.com.
Elgin Reunion: 12 p.m., Fairystone Fire Station, Stuart. Potluck lunch.
Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., downtown Bassett. There will be a 50/50 drawing to benefit the Bassett Library Building Fund.
SUNDAY
Artists Festival: Applications are due by 5 p.m. today for Piedmont Arts’ inaugural Artists Festival that will take place in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Official rues and forms are available on the Events page at piedmontarts.org.
MONDAY
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, July 18
Bassett Historical Center Presents The Life of Patrick Henry: 10:30 a.m., with Bill Moorefield, discussing the Life of Patrick Henry, Virginia’s first governor; in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting Room; free to public.
WEDNESDAY, July 19
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY, July 21
Uptown TGIF: 7-10 p.m.; Bridge Street parking lot with music by Radio Revolver; gates open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. Event sponsor is the Martinsville-Henry County Rotary Club, concessions by Hugo’s Restaurant and Lawrence Distributing Company; title sponsor is Uptown Partnership in memory of Rob King.
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
SATURDAY, July 22
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
MONDAY, July 24
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, July 25
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
WEDNESDAY, July 26
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve a meal.
FRIDAY, July 28
The Friends of the Library book sale: 2-5 p.m.; are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; Members only, can join at the door.
SATURDAY, July 29
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
The Friends of the Library book sale: 9:30-2 p.m., in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; open to the public.
Expressions Artwork Pick Up: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; artists with work on display in Expressions must be picked up on the designated date.
MONDAY, July 31
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
THURSDAY, Aug. 3
Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m. in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Free to members, $5 for nonmembers. Sessions are self-guided and you bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY, Aug. 4
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Aug. 5
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
MONDAY, Aug. 7
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.