Local news

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at Woodforest Bank located inside Walmart on Commonwealth Blvd. At approximately 1:59 pm, the 911 Center received an alarm call at Woodforest Bank. A man had presented the teller with a robbery note demanding money and the teller gave him an undisclosed amount. Several hours later, through Crimestoppers tips, police identified and arrested Nicole Renea Robinette, 51 of Martinsville. William Robert Schandel Jr, 47, of Fieldale is still at-large. Both are charged with one count of robbery.

Sheriff Wayne Davis has suspended four Henry County deputies after what he described as a “concerning use of force incident” at the Henry County Adult Detention Center that sent an inmate to a hospital. Davis held a press conference late Friday to announce he had asked the Virginia State Police to investigate the matter where a man was jailed for being drunk in public and refusing to put on a jumpsuit. Davis said the situation escalated and resulted in deputies using force. The person, who was not identified, was injured, taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

A Martinsville woman is in jail, accused of attempting to kill her husband and endangering her children in the process. A criminal complaint says police responded to 401 Second St. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Crystal Renae Defibaugh was arrested for biting her husbands lip, scratching him all over his face, and stabbing him with a knife. She also threatened their three small children. The wounds her husband suffered were not life-threatening.

A car chase that began in Martinsville ended in Henry County when the driver crashed and was taken to the hospital for injuries received when his car ran off the road. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, a dispatcher with the 911 Communications Center confirmed to a Martinsville patrol officer via radio that the owner of a vehicle the officer was following was wanted on outstanding charges. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and notified dispatch that the driver was attempting to elude him and evade being stopped and a vehicle chase began. Henry County sheriff’s deputies and troopers with the Virginia State Police joined the chase that continued on A.L. Philpott Highway east toward Danville and ended near the intersection of Dogwood Drive, approximately 5 miles away.