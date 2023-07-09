Local Weather

Discussion:

Thunderstorms today could be strong to severe. Damaging winds and localized flooding are the main threats. A front crosses the area today with better coverage of showers and storms. The weather pattern dries out for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures gradually warming through the week.

Local forecast:

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.