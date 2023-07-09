HomeNewsLocalShooting claims life of 20-year-old Local Shooting claims life of 20-year-old By WHEE Staff July 9, 2023 0 8 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 20-year-old dies in Martinsville shootingMartinsville police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleObituaries WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Arrest made hours after bank robbery July 9, 2023 Local Use of force incident at jail under investigation July 8, 2023 Local Woman goes crazy July 8, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Obituaries July 9, 2023 Local news July 9, 2023 Community Calendar July 9, 2023 Local scoreboard July 9, 2023 Load more Recent Comments