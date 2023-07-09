Local scoreboard

Sunday, July 9, 2023
The Bigfoots stomped the Mustangs last night 11-5. In last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League, the 1-3 Mustangs have the day off today and will play the Bigfoots at Hooker Field on Monday at 7 p.m. 

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Rangers yesterday 8-3, breaking a five-game losing skid. The Nats are 35-54 on the season, last in the National League East and 25.5 games out of first. The Nats and the Rangers play today at 12:05 p.m. Hear it on WHEE.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Local Weather
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

