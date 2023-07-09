Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Bigfoots stomped the Mustangs last night 11-5. In last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League, the 1-3 Mustangs have the day off today and will play the Bigfoots at Hooker Field on Monday at 7 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Rangers yesterday 8-3, breaking a five-game losing skid. The Nats are 35-54 on the season, last in the National League East and 25.5 games out of first. The Nats and the Rangers play today at 12:05 p.m. Hear it on WHEE.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)