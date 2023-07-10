Monday, July 10, 2023
HomeSportsFormer US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison: Source
Sports

Former US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison: Source

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Larry Nassar, a former USA gymnastics team doctor, has been stabbed in prison, according to a law enforcement source.

Nassar was stabbed in the back and neck multiple times, according to a source. He currently has what one source described as “substantial injuries,” including what appears to be a collapsed lung.

He is listed in stable condition, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate was assaulted on Sunday afternoon at the United States Penitentiary Coleman II, a high security federal facility in Florida, and said no one else was injured.

Nassar was convicted of state and federal charges for sexually assaulting members of the USA gymnastics team. He’s serving his sentences, which total hundreds of years, at USP Coleman.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans in first footage since mysterious “medical complication”
Next article
Ambitious new campaign aims to reduce veteran suicide rate by half
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE