Community Calendar

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
TODAY

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

Martinsville City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Former employees of Lacy Manufacturing Company lunch: noon; Clarence’s Steak and Seafood House, Ridgeway.

Community meal: 5 to 6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. today to reserve a meal.

Your spending and saving plan: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

THURSDAY

Henry County School Board: 9 a.m.; Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building; regular meeting followed by a closed session.

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: 12 p.m., meeting at the Ridgeway Branch Library.

July Cookout: 6:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Club. This is for all club members and their families.

FRIDAY

Music Night: 6:15 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.; Alumni Hall with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee; $5 at Spencer Penn Centre.

Franks + Dranks: 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, music by Jake Earles; bring lawn chair or blanket for seating; in case of rain will be held at Piedmont Arts.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. music and games, 8:55 p.m. “DC League of Super-Pets.” Free admission, Jack Dalton Park. Drinks, candy, and snacks are available for purchase.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

40th Kibler Valley River Run: Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., $25 per person, Kibler Valley Road, Ararat. Call 276-694-7190 for more information or email rogerngammons@gmail.com.

Elgin Reunion: 12 p.m., Fairystone Fire Station, Stuart. Potluck lunch.

Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., downtown Bassett. There will be a 50/50 drawing to benefit the Bassett Library Building Fund.

SUNDAY

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society monthly Sunday Afternoon Lecture: 3 p.m., “Thomas Jefferson’s Architecture” with Peter Marshall.

Artists Festival: Applications are due by 5 p.m. today for Piedmont Arts’ inaugural Artists Festival which will take place in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on  Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Official rules and forms are available on the Events page from piedmontarts.org.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

AMC Theaters says 20,000 moviegoers gearing up for 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' ﻿double feature
Blinken talks high-stakes NATO summit and path to membership for Sweden, Ukraine
