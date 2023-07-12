Keke “big boss” Palmer says she’s “much more powerful” after giving birth to baby boy

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Keke Palmer is living her best “big boss” life as a new mom.

After giving birth to son Leodis Andrellton Jackson four months ago, the multiple-hyphenate star said she’s feeling more confident than ever before.

“After having my baby, I’ve just gotten so much more powerful,” she told The Cut.

Explaining how parenthood transformed her for the better, Keke detailed the life-changing journey and the “crazy” strength she’s gained as a result.

“I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious.”

But “after having the baby,” she said, “my body got so much bigger and I started getting fluff in areas I never had before.”

A conversation with her trainer helped the actress realize her post-baby body wasn’t something she should be working to cover up, but instead, learning to embrace.

“We’re going to lean into this new body,” she thought.

And that’s exactly what Keke started to do — lean into the newness that was her life, body and image.

“That is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s and I have my baby boy,” she said. “I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.”

Becoming a mom reminded Keke to be gentle with herself about the new growth and change.

“Because we’re growing and we are changing,” she said. “It’s all about loving who I am and loving what I experienced and what I’ve gone through that’s gotten me here.”

